Watch: Hair-raising moment French climber is rescued by helicopter from side of 100m cliff in Spain – as locals praise ‘brave’ mission

THIS is the dramatic moment a French climber was rescued from the side of a 100m cliff in Spain.

The 29-year-old had come into trouble while scaling Irene Mountain in Mallo Frechin, Huesca on Saturday.

The climber is reported to have suffered an injury mid-climb, forcing him to call in emergency services.

A rapid response was organised by the Guardia Civil’s Huesca Air Unit.

A helicopter flew to the mountainside but was unable to get close to the climber.

The aircraft had to hover high above the Frenchman while a Guardia Civil officer climbed down the rock face and attached himself to the man.

The helicopter, attached to the policeman, then slowly carried both men away from the cliff face.

The highly-complicated rescue mission was pulled off without any injuries and won praise from locals online.

“Their action showed so much courage, the feat can only be explained with these images,” commented one on X.

“The guardian angels of the mountain are so impressive,” said another.