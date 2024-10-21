Watch: Dangerous wanted Serbian is arrested while shopping in expat hotspot on Spain’s Costa Blanca

21 Oct, 2024
21 Oct, 2024 @ 14:15
by
Dangerous wanted Serbian is arrested while shopping in expat hotspot on Spain's Costa Blanca

A SERBIAN man on the run from Portuguese authorities since 2018 has been arrested in a Torrevieja supermarket.

Besides a six-year-old European Arrest Warrant in his name, he also had an outstanding warrant out from a Madrid court for his arrest and imprisonment.

The man had multiple criminal records and was living with his family in Torrevieja.

The Guardia Civil learned last December that he was in the city, but used extensive ways of counter-surveillance, concealment, and an array of disguises to avoid being caught.

A long process started to find out where he was, with several addresses, lodgings and shops allegedly frequented by him being monitored by the Guardia.

He also wore a cap and sunglasses to make identification harder but officers eventually caught him inside a supermarket on September 9.

The Serbian did not resist arrest and had a bogus Croatian identity card on him.

His extensive criminal record was for burglaries as well forging documents.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

