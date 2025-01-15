Robber preyed on single women who were violently and sexually assaulted as they walked through Costa Blanca park

A MAN who terrorised women walking on their own in Torrevieja has been arrested by the Guardia Civil.

The 57-year-old has been charged with four counts of violent robbery, sexual assault, and the fraudulent use of a bank card.

He targeted females who visited the La Mata Natural Park.

READ MORE:

ROBBER ARRESTED

The Guardia Civil launched an investigation last August after a woman complained she had been robbed.

On each occasion between September and November, the man approached females who were on their own and stole their belongings.

In one instance he physically and sexually assaulted a victim.

Guardia patrols were reinforced in the area with the women providing a description of the perpetrator.

Last November, officers spotted him and made an arrest as well seizing two knives that he had on him.

Authorities are not ruling out that he may have been involved in other crimes in the area.