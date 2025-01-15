15 Jan, 2025
15 Jan, 2025 @ 17:36
Tourist, 28, charged with starting 12th floor Costa del Sol hotel fire: CCTV captured moment suspect bought petrol and a lighter

by

A TOURIST has been arrested for allegedly using an accelerant to start a fire in his 12th-floor hotel room on the Costa del Sol.

The dramatic incident unfolded on January 2 when a column of black smoke was seen billowing into the sky from the famous Stella Maris hotel apartment block on Fuengirola’s seafront promenade at around 2:30pm.

Suspicion quickly fell on a hotel guest who had been staying in the very room where the fire began. 

READ MORE: Watch: Fire engulfs tourist flats on Spain’s Costa del Sol as thick black smoke fills the sky

Police investigators have revealed the man, 28, was caught on CCTV cameras purchasing a plastic container of petrol from a nearby garage, along with a lighter from a local shop, just before the blaze was started.

Hotel maintenance staff worked alongside firefighters to extinguish the flames, which caused significant damage to the property. 

Remarkably, no injuries were reported despite the serious nature of the incident.

Forensic police units examining the scene determined the fire had been deliberately set using an accelerant, ruling out any possibility of an accidental cause.

The suspect, who was staying in the room where the fire originated, allegedly fled the scene after starting the blaze, triggering a manhunt from local authorities.

Following an investigation by Fuengirola Policia Nacional, the man was arrested and charged with arson with endangerment to life. 

Fuengirola Court Number 2 has ordered his immediate detention pending trial.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

