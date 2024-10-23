Warning for pirate taxi drivers as police launch crackdown on Spain’s Costa Blanca

POLICE forces on the Costa Blanca are ramping up prosecutions against ‘pirate’ taxis who undercut legitimate and insured taxi operators.

Five ‘illegals’ are being prosecuted for operating on the Orihuela Costa while two vehicles have been intercepted in Benidorm.

Most of the rogue cabbies are said to be non-Spaniards who tend to attract mainly British customers through ‘word of mouth’ or social media advertising.

ORIHUELA PIRATE PULLED OVER

Taxi drivers in Orihuela say a busy summer season and a lack of licences has caused an increase in pirate operators.

The most popular routes are to and from Alicante-Elche airport or making pick ups in areas like Zenia Boulevard shopping centre.

The legal drivers commented that the Orihuela police were well aware of the problems caused by illegal operators and cabbies even gave them licence plate numbers of offending vehicles- many of them being minibuses.

Some pirates have brazenly placed advertising posters on public roads and downloaded promotional videos to social media sites.

One such video went viral among members of an Orihuela taxi association with the illegal ‘foreign’ cabby offering to use the same pick up points as licenced drivers.

In Benidorm, the Policia Local has launched a social media campaign encouraging residents to report illegal operators.

Their message states: “ Call us in order to hunt down these pirates.”

Rising incidents have been reported of illegal cabs in the area, with two vehicles recently being pulled over the police.

One van had seat belts and seats covered with insulating tape, a broken rear door operating system, and sharp bits sticking out which could endanger passengers.

The owner faces a potential fine of up to €9,000.

Another van had a worn tyre, seat belt problems, and parts of the vehicle literally held together with masking tape.