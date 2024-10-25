Malaga chiringuito owner is praised for his ‘generous’ reaction after customers admitted a paella was missing from their bill

A MALAGA restaurant owner has been praised for his generosity over an unpaid paella- telling diners to donate money to people in need.

A group of a dozen people ate at the beachside Narval Restaurant in El Palo and the next day they remarked that the food was ‘very cheap’.

They examined the bill and found a paella for six costing €48 had not been charged.

One of the customers, Jesus Garcia, phoned the restaurant and spoke to the owner, Manuel Belmonte.

He offered to pay what was owed, but Manuel responded by suggesting the money is given to homeless people who needed it.

Belmonte said: “It is important to help those who need it because, otherwise, society would not be worth a penny”.

The story has gone viral via social media and he is pleased about it getting a reaction and wants people to be more caring.

“Giving should be normal and insignificant, and it is to take two sandwiches and say €5 to give to someone,” he added.

Manuel’s response even brought a comment from the Andalucia president, Juanma Moreno.

“There are stories that speak of honesty, humanity and draw the character that defines us Andalucians, such this restaurant in El Palo. Bravo for the noble people,” he wrote on social media.

Manuel does not know if the customer has donated the paella money but commented: “I have not asked him because it does not matter to whom he has given it, but I am 100% sure that he has given it to someone who needs it.”