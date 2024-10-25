Quirónsalud Marbella receives award for Best Private Hospital in Healthcare Evaluation

THE Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital shined brightly in the sixth edition of the Best Spanish Hospitals Awards (BSH), which recognise the excellence of Spanish acute care hospitals.

Taking in both public and private sectors, the award is based on efficiency, appropriateness, and quality of care indicators.

At the awards ceremony held in Madrid, the Marbella hospital was honored with the award for Best Private Hospital in Value-Based Healthcare Evaluation and was recognised as a finalist in maternal and child health processes.

The first distinction acknowledges the work carried out by the hospital’s archive and medical records department in gathering direct information from patients who underwent surgery in the Urology and General and Digestive Surgery departments.

This documentation and analysis phase is aimed at optimising healthcare processes and, consequently, improving the patient experience.

The second distinction, a finalist diploma, was awarded to the Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Pediatrics departments, in recognition of the clinical processes implemented in the Maternal and Child Unit.

This section included an exhaustive evaluation of the protocols related to the care of women and babies during pregnancy, childbirth, postpartum, and specific neonatal care processes for patients aged two to 14.

A total of eight hospitals from the Quirónsalud Group were recognised in the sixth edition of the BSH Awards, organised by the specialised consultancy Higia Benchmarking, with the aim of promoting clinical management focused on the continuous improvement of hospitals in Spain.

The Best Hospitals in Medical Processes awards went to the Fundación Jiménez Díaz University Hospital in the high-tech hospital category and the Sagrat Cor University Hospital in the large private hospital category.

Quirónsalud Toledo Hospital was recognised as the best Emergency Hospital in the intermediate private hospital category, and the General University Hospital of Catalonia received the same award in the large private hospital category.

Similarly, Quirónsalud Sagrado Corazón Hospital was awarded for best hospital in cost management, in the large private hospital category.

In addition, Sagrat Cor University Hospital was also recognised as the best hospital in intensive care units, in the large private hospital category, while the Rey Juan Carlos University Hospital received the same award in the general and referral hospital category.

Hospitals from all over Spain participated in the awards, where seven categories and six hospital groups were evaluated, analysing 110 clinical processes and nearly 50 indicators per process, creating a study framework of more than 3,000 results per hospital.

Other Quirónsalud centres also made it to the list of finalists, including Quirónsalud A Coruña Hospital, a finalist in the Best Hospitals in Intensive Care Units and Best Hospitals in Medical Processes categories, where Rey Juan Carlos University Hospital also appears as a finalist. Additionally, Quirónsalud Vallès Hospital, together with Quirónsalud Sagrado Corazón Hospital in Sevilla, were finalists in the Best Emergency Hospitals category.

Finally, Infanta Elena University Hospital, Sagrat Cor University Hospital, and Quirónsalud Sagrado Corazón Hospital were finalists in the Best Hospitals in Surgical Processes category.

For more information, please visit www.quironsalud.com/marbella or call

+34 952 774 200