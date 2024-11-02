Update: Valencia local finds her family after suffering agonising hours without contact

A VALENCIA local has found her family after hours of no contact and constant worry.

Maleni Vidal, 50, has finally spoken to her brother, his wife and their seven-year-old son after an agonising 24-hours without contact.

Maleni and her family

Photo: The Olive Press

The family was ‘trapped’ in their first floor apartment in Catarroja as friends and family anxiously waited for news.

Vidal last heard from her beloved brother on Wednesday morning, when the flood water was just centimetres from their flat.

In an exclusive Olive Press interview, she recalled how her brother told her he had gone to take his car out of the garage but as soon he got the vehicle outside ‘it was swept away by floods.’

Now, she has finally regained contact and all her family are safe and sound.

However, hundreds of others have not been so lucky as the death toll continues to rise.