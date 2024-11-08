8 Nov, 2024
8 Nov, 2024 @ 06:00
‘Calima’ weather phenomenon to blanket winter holiday hotspot in Spain this weekend – sparking risk of forest fires

A MAJOR winter destination in Spain is expected to be hit by the so-called calima weather phenomenon this weekend.

The thick haze of Saharan dust will cover much of the Canary Islands, and already began arriving on Thursday.

According to weather experts at El Tiempo, the billions of suspended dust particles will move from east to west across the archipelago over the next few days.

The haze, which turns the sky orange, can cause concern among locals when accompanied by high temperatures.

This weekend will see highs of up to 30C across the islands and humidity below 30% – creating favourable conditions for fires.

The General Directorate of Emergencies of the Canary Islands has activated a ‘pre-alert’ for the risk of forest blazes, especially in La Palma, Tenerife and Gran Canaria.

On Friday, the haze will advance rapidly, covering almost all the Canary Islands.

By Sunday, the phenomenon is expected to diminish, reportes El Tiempo.

Residents are advised to avoid outdoor activities during intense episodes of calima and to close their doors and windows.

It is also advised to stay hydrated throughout the day.

