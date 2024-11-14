Watch: New waterfall emerges next to Ronda’s historic bridge after heaviest rain in years

THIS is the moment a new waterfall emerged in Ronda today following the heaviest bout of rain in years.

Footage recorded by Olive Press publisher Jon Clarke this morning shows water cascading from the cliffs next to the iconic Puente Viejo.

Locals told this paper it is the first time the waterfall has appeared in their lifetimes.

It comes after days of rain have battered much of Malaga province.

Ronda was on a yellow level alert for heavy rainfall for multiple days this week.

Meanwhile, Malaga and the Costa del Sol were on the more severe red alert.

Large parts of the coast remain flooded today but life is quickly returning to normal.

There are no reported injuries or deaths following the deluge thanks in large part to the improved warning system.

Alerts were sent out to thousands of mobile phones ahead of the heavy rain, advising residents to avoid unnecessary journeys.

The streets of Marbella and general Costa del Sol were practically abandoned in the run up to the deluge.

Residents were far more cautious and alert following the deadly DANA floods in Valencia on October 29, which killed at least 215 people.