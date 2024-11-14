14 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
14 Nov, 2024 @ 15:31
···
1 min read

Watch: New waterfall emerges next to Ronda’s historic bridge after heaviest rain in years

by

THIS is the moment a new waterfall emerged in Ronda today following the heaviest bout of rain in years.

Footage recorded by Olive Press publisher Jon Clarke this morning shows water cascading from the cliffs next to the iconic Puente Viejo.

Locals told this paper it is the first time the waterfall has appeared in their lifetimes.

It comes after days of rain have battered much of Malaga province.

Ronda was on a yellow level alert for heavy rainfall for multiple days this week.

Meanwhile, Malaga and the Costa del Sol were on the more severe red alert.

Large parts of the coast remain flooded today but life is quickly returning to normal.

There are no reported injuries or deaths following the deluge thanks in large part to the improved warning system.

Alerts were sent out to thousands of mobile phones ahead of the heavy rain, advising residents to avoid unnecessary journeys.

The streets of Marbella and general Costa del Sol were practically abandoned in the run up to the deluge.

Residents were far more cautious and alert following the deadly DANA floods in Valencia on October 29, which killed at least 215 people.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Is YOUR town in Spain at risk from flooding? Consult this interactive map to find out

Next Story

From Sketch to Reality: How Custom Pin Badges Are Made

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

From Sketch to Reality: How Custom Pin Badges Are Made

Custom pin badges have become a popular way to showcase

Is YOUR town in Spain at risk from flooding? Consult this interactive map to find out

SPAIN’S Ministry for Ecological Transition has released an interactive map