DESPERATE TO ESCAPE: Eva Longoria to quit USA and head for Spain’s Marbella after Trump election win

DESPERATE Housewives star Eva Longoria has doubled down on her decision to quit the USA for a new life split between Spain and Mexico following Donald Trump’s election win.

The Texas-born actress, 49, says she is ‘done’ with life in what she describes as a ‘dystopian’ U.S.

Longoria, who spent most of her adult life in Los Angeles, revealed in an interview with Marie Claire that her decision to leave has been years in the making – indeed earlier this year the Olive Press revealed she was on the verge of moving.

But now she says there is ‘no way back’ from her decision.

Despite having built a successful career in Hollywood, including starring in hit TV shows and producing major projects, Longoria says the state of her home country has become unbearable.

READ MORE:

Eva in Marbella

“I’m privileged. I get to escape,” she confessed. “Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re stuck in this dystopian country, and I feel for them.”

The actress made it clear that her move has not been prompted solely by Trump’s win, though she admits the country’s future looks ‘scary’ under his leadership. But even before the election, she was feeling increasingly disillusioned with life in California.

“California’s vibe changed even before COVID. The taxes, the homelessness – it just became too much,” she explained. “And when COVID hit, it pushed everything over the edge. I realised this chapter of my life was done.”

Planning for the future, in 2023 she put her sprawling Beverly Hills mansion on the market for a whopping $22.88 million.

Eva with Jose and Santiago

Despite slashing the price to $18.98 million earlier this year, the luxury property remains on the market. However, Longoria’s decision to leave LA is clear.

“I’m not going back,” she said, adding that even her Hollywood career – both in front of and behind the camera – has shifted. Longoria has been working outside the U.S. more frequently, including filming her travel series Searching for Mexico and Searching for Spain.

Eva’s Marbella home

She has a villa in Marbella and a residence in Mexico, where she spends much of her time with her Mexican husband José Bastón and their 6-year-old son, Santiago.

Longoria first fell in love with Marbella 20 years ago. But it wasn’t until early 2023, that she finally found her dream property.

“From the moment I set foot in Marbella, I knew I wanted to live here,” she revealed. “When this house came on the market, I knew it was meant to be. I bought it that same day.”