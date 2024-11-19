British tourist, 51, is fighting for his life in Spain after being hit by a ‘narco boat’ during golfing trip to Murcia

A BRITISH tourist, 51, remains in a critical condition in Murcia’s La Arrixaca Hospital ICU after the car he was travelling in was struck by a speedboat that fell off a trailer.

The Guardia Civil meanwhile have found a potential new lead in the shape of supermarket receipts as they try to find the driver of the SUV that was towing the boat- suspected of being used to ship drugs.

Two friends of the injured tourist, aged 49 and 57, died instantly on the RM-12 in the La Manga area last Saturday evening when the boat came loose after joining the dual carriageway from the Llano del Beal road.

The British trio were in the area on a golfing holiday and no names have been disclosed by authorities

The loose boat caused a 12-vehicle pile up while the SUV fled the scene with the rental car hired by the Brits feeling the full force of the speedboat.

Officers believe the craft, which had four high-powered engines, was used for drug trafficking.

The Guardia Civil are said to be working ‘around the clock’ to locate the driver and found some bags containing receipts from a well-known supermarket inside the boat.

Investigators are combing through traffic and security cameras to trace where the driver went.

Though the fugitive fled in the direction of La Manga, the Guardia are not ruling out that he left the RM-12 on exits connecting to several towns in the Mar Menor area.