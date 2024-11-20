Diner is shocked by €30 calamari and €8 gazpacho at a Malaga hotel – but some locals defend the prices

A MALAGA diner got a shock when he was charged €30 for calamari and €8 for gazpacho- but many locals have defended the rates.

When Mohamed Abdeselam had a snack at the Hotel Marenostrum, he expected to pay a few euros for his two tapas dishes.

But when the bill came, the diner got a big shock, with a bill totalling almost €40 for just calamari and gazpacho.

He was charged €30 for calamari and €8 for gazpacho, to the shock of many expats with whom he shared his plight on the ‘Expats in Malaga’ Facebook group.

“We stopped in a day room there for less!” said one, while another scoffed: “Guiri prices!”

“If your name is not Donald trump or Elon Musk , look at the price tag!” said one sarcastic individual.

On the other hand, many eagle eyed expats pointed out that the price is clearly listed on the hotel’s menu, even online.

Malaga locals also took to the debate, saying he never should have ordered calamari in a hotel, recommending he try out the paseo maritimo instead.

“Come on, its a hotel, what did you expect?” said one, “Normally they charge just for the air that you breathe!”

Others defended the price saying: “If it’s fresh that’s not expensive to me.”

While another warned rising prices will push tourists away: “Don’t blame tourists when they start to go to Bulgaria, Turkey and Greece instead.”