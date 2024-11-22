22 Nov, 2024
22 Nov, 2024 @ 18:00
Yoga instructor claimed he had ‘direct line’ to God before sexually assaulting female students in Spain

by
A YOGA instructor who claimed to ‘speak to God’ has been arrested for sexually assaulting five women who were ordered to strip naked at a centre in Valencia City.

The Spaniard. 74, worked as a ‘messianic’ instructor who possessed the ‘Absolute Truth’ which allowed him to manipulate his victims during his meditation sessions.

The man has been placed into pre-trial detention after being detained last month by the Policia Nacional.

He reeled in his victims by getting them to believe that they had been responsible for serious illnesses that had affected their children or caused problems in their past.

The Spaniard was a self-proclaimed ‘charismatic, messianic, and dogmatic’ leader and was ‘the only one’ who had a ‘channel of communication with God’.

He said the only way that the women could be cleared of past mistakes was to have sex with him repeatedly.

A class member went to the police after she said the instructor had sexually assaulted her in a one-to-one lesson.

He regularly offered individual meditation sessions to expel negative energy and forced the women to be totally naked to avoid ‘energetic interference’.

Police discovered four other females who were subjected to the same treatment in a short space of time.

“Once the victims were submissive, such was the degree of domination that they were unable to defend themselves and under his total control, the perpetrator began the sexual assaults justifying his behaviour as the only way they were going to be healed,“ according to the Policia Nacional.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

