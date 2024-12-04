GALLERY: Kate Moss teams up with Spain’s Zara for ‘Rock’n’Roll Chic’ party collection

ICONIC British supermodel Kate Moss has teamed up with Spanish fashion giant Zara for a bold new ‘capsule collection’.

And judging by the first campaign images for the ‘Kate Moss x Zara’ collection’, it’s going to be a must-have for party season.

The collection, which Moss has designed herself alongside stylist Katy England, promises to bring a touch of the supermodel’s signature style to the high street.

Zara describes the line as a ‘disco meets rock’n’roll’ fusion, with heavy doses of 70s glamour – think Charlotte Rampling, Lauren Hutton, Studio 54 and Led Zeppelin vibes.

This collaboration marks a significant moment for the Spanish brand, following a trend of high-profile designer partnerships.

Moss joins an impressive roster of names like Narciso Rodríguez, Steven Meisel, and Stefano Pilati, as Zara continues to push its fashion credentials.

For the first time, Moss has created a collection that reflects her own personal, eclectic style – and she’s even modelling the pieces herself for the campaign.

Shot by photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, Moss stars in thye striking campaign images that show she has lost none of her supermodel cool.

The collection is available to buy online and in select Zara stores worldwide, just in time for the Christmas party season.