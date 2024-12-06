Anti-tourism vandals in Spain destroy HUNDREDS of sunbeds and declare their home ‘not for sale’

THE mayor of a popular holiday resort in Spain has condemned the action of a group of ‘vandals’ after hundreds of sunbeds were destroyed.

At least 236 loungers were daubed with graffiti or broken with force on the beaches of Las Vistas and El Camison in Tenerife, reports Diario de Avisos.

The destruction was discovered by Arona City Council on Thursday, with activists also spray painting messages on the exterior of a shopping centre in Playa de Las Americas.

Phrases included ‘Canarias se defensa’ (Canaries defends itself) and ‘Canarias no se vende’ (Canaries are not for sale).

Arona Mayor Fatima Lemes said in a statement: “We are against all types of vandalism and the lack of civility of some people who attack the heritage of Arona, which causes serious harm to both residents and visitors.”

Arona City Council said: “The City Council of Arona wants to condemn this Thursday, December 5, the acts of vandalism recorded at the Arts Shopping Center in Playa de Las Americas, as well as on the beaches of Las Vistas and El Camison.

“The City Council of Arona has once again made a call to respect public furniture, green areas, playgrounds, litter bins, containers, leisure areas and walls, elements that make Arona a municipality proud of its identity.”