6 Dec, 2024
6 Dec, 2024 @ 17:25
German father’s relief after three-year-old daughter is found in Spain after two-year search

THE search for a three-year-old girl has been deactivated almost two years after she was reported missing.

Triana Destiny Wenhert Franquesa disappeared from Calvia in Mallorca on February 11, 2023.

The young girl was believed to have been abducted by her mother, who was thought to have taken her to Germany about a year ago.

The father, Jan Miguel Wenhert, told Diario de Mallorca that he suspected the girl was being abused and neglected.

Following an investigation, the mother and daughter were found to have recently moved to Barcelona.

The father filed a criminal complaint against the woman for assault and abduction of a minor.

The child has now been found and authorities have taken over the case.

Yesterday, the missing persons database SOS Desaparecidos updated Triana’s appeal poster to say she had been ‘found alive’.

