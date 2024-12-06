6 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
6 Dec, 2024 @ 17:07
··
1 min read

Spain to enshrine gay marriage and abortion rights into its constitution so ‘they cannot be undone in the future’

by
Spain passes controversial 'amnesty law': Architects of illegal Catalan independence referendum are granted freedom from prosecution
PM PEDRO SANCHEZ IN CONGRESS, THURSDAY

PRIME Minister Pedro Sanchez today vowed to add abortion rights and gay marriage to Spain’s constitution so they ‘can never be undone’.

The left-wing PSOE leader made the announcement at an event marking the 46th anniversary of the Spanish Magna Carta – when the country left behind the Franco dictatorship and installed a parliamentary democracy.

“We believe that these are rights that we must protect in the Constitution so that no one can touch them in the future,” Sanchez said in a statement in parliament on Friday.

In an apparent shot at far-right forces, he added: “The PSOE has proposed constitutional reforms to protect rights against a reactionary force which calls into question rights as important as abortion, marriage between persons of the same sex (…) and the revaluation of pensions.”

He insisted Spain ‘is experiencing one of its best moments in contemporary history’, adding that his government has managed to get ‘many laws’ passed.

Looking ahead to the next general election in 2027, Sanchez vowed to ‘continue moving forward’ and to inspire people to vote for a Spain ‘better than it is today’, with ‘more social cohesion, job growth and reduction of inequalities.’

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Brits visiting Spain refuse to hand over long list of information as part of new ‘Big Brother Law’

Next Story

German father’s relief after three-year-old daughter is found in Spain after two-year search

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

German father’s relief after three-year-old daughter is found in Spain after two-year search

THE search for a three-year-old girl has been deactivated almost

Brits visiting Spain refuse to hand over long list of information as part of new ‘Big Brother Law’

TOURISTS in Spain are fighting back against new ‘Big Brother