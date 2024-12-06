Spain to enshrine gay marriage and abortion rights into its constitution so ‘they cannot be undone in the future’

PRIME Minister Pedro Sanchez today vowed to add abortion rights and gay marriage to Spain’s constitution so they ‘can never be undone’.

The left-wing PSOE leader made the announcement at an event marking the 46th anniversary of the Spanish Magna Carta – when the country left behind the Franco dictatorship and installed a parliamentary democracy.

“We believe that these are rights that we must protect in the Constitution so that no one can touch them in the future,” Sanchez said in a statement in parliament on Friday.

In an apparent shot at far-right forces, he added: “The PSOE has proposed constitutional reforms to protect rights against a reactionary force which calls into question rights as important as abortion, marriage between persons of the same sex (…) and the revaluation of pensions.”

He insisted Spain ‘is experiencing one of its best moments in contemporary history’, adding that his government has managed to get ‘many laws’ passed.

Looking ahead to the next general election in 2027, Sanchez vowed to ‘continue moving forward’ and to inspire people to vote for a Spain ‘better than it is today’, with ‘more social cohesion, job growth and reduction of inequalities.’