11 Dec, 2024
11 Dec, 2024 @ 14:20
Gibraltar’s controversial Eastside marina project ‘breaks no environmental laws’, says EU report – in major blow for Spanish opponents

THE European Union has ruled that Gibraltar’s controversial marina development is legally sound, according to developers TNG. 

The EU’s Directorate General for the Environment has reportedly declared that it has found ‘no violations of EU environmental legislation have been identified.’

TNG claims the decision is based upon a report issued by Brussels after receiving complaints from Spanish authorities and listening to the Gibraltar government’s case.

The news will come as a blow to opponents of the project in Spain, who have attempted to torpedo it on environmental grounds.

Development is well underway on the land reclamation project which will go on to become the Eastside marina. Picture: Walter Finch

The report found that limpets were the only protected species in the construction zone, which have now been moved to a new location by a private company.

But activists at Ecologistas en Accion were quick to downplay the significance of the report.

“This is an old report from 2009 and isn’t valid anymore,” a spokesperson told the Olive Press.

The Spanish government has remained silent on denuncias filed by the environmental group regarding the development.

A render of what the finished project might look like

“Land continues to be gained from the sea with the Eastside project, and the silence of the Junta de Andalucía and the Government of Spain is quite suspicious,” the group wrote in a statement.

“We have been waiting for a reply from [Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel] Albares for more than a month, and the wait is becoming quite long for us.”

Gibraltar has imported almost 50,000 tons of rock dug up from quarries in Spain, according to the group, which they claim is damaging protected habitats and archeological sites.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

