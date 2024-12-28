John Hardy: Family of missing Belfast man offer €36,000 reward as Spanish police ‘search property’ two weeks after he vanished from Alicante

THE family of missing father-of-two John Hardy have offered a reward of £30,000 (€36,000) to anyone with information that leads them to his whereabouts.

In a fresh appeal shared by his relatives online, they said that anyone who gets in touch will be treated with anonymity.

Those with relevant information are urged to contact John’s brother darren on +447377393779.

John disappeared on December 14, when he was due to drive from Alicante down to Benidorm.

However the search by his family and police now seems to be focused on the Cabo Roig area of Alicante, suggesting he did not make it to Benidorm as planned.

The area is around one hour and 15 minutes south from Benidorm by car, and just 10km from the popular expat area of Torrevieja.

Updates on the case from police are scant, with Spanish authorities yet to make a comment.

Photos shared online today appeared to show Policia Local cars blocking off a street in Cabo Roig (pictured above left).

People involved with the search for John claimed that a property was being searched.

The Olive Press has contacted Northern Ireland police and Spanish police for comment.

John’s last known contact with his family was a ‘distressed’ phone call on Saturday, December 14.

He then missed his flight home on Wednesday, December 18, sparking serious concern among his family.

His father shared an emotional video on Facebook on Christmas Day after flying out to help the search.

John’s father filmed a large patch of land that he said just six people were searching, describing the task as ‘finding a needle in a haystick.’

He added: “I need locals to come help us find our son, before it’s too late, I just need him home… somebody tell us where he is…

“Whoever has done this, give us him home.”

In a social media post this week, his sister Courtney George wrote: “Someone out there knows where John is, please have a conscience. See our pain put us out of our misery.”

According to the Belfast Telegraph, video footage emerged online showing John inside an apartment with a group of ‘Russian-sounding’ men.

In the 26-second clip, John is said to appear intoxicated before mentioning being in Spain.

Missing: John Hardy has not been seen or heard from for 11 days

It is not known if the video was recorded in Benidorm or Torrevieja, where John moved to earlier this year.

Police in Northern Ireland are said to be aware of the footage and are reportedly looking to speak to a criminal ‘from Newtownards but now living in Spain’.

They believe the individual may have information about John’s whereabouts, but have so far been unable to contact him.

The Belfast Telegraph reported that John’s family were unaware of any connection between them.

Meanwhile, family members continue to post emotional appeals and updates online.

Another relative wrote: “Whilst you organise your presents, we are organising search parties.

“Whilst you wrap you presents, we wrap our arms around eachother in grief. Whilst your children wait for news of santa.

“Our John’s sons wait for news of their Daddy, every minute of the day frozen in anxious anticipation, waiting for any news that will bring him home to us and end this nightmare.”

They added: “Please keep sharing his face and name far and wide – for us, for him.”