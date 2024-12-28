28 Dec, 2024
Spain travel alert: US government warns of terrorist plots and ‘civil unrest’ as it upgrades threat level

An anti-tourism placard is seen during the demonstration. More than 3,000 people have demonstrated against the tourist overcrowding suffered by the city of Barcelona and in favor of tourism reduction policies. The demonstration has been symbolically closing hotel establishments, bars and restaurants while heading towards Barceloneta, one of the neighborhoods that suffers the most from the presence of tourism. (Photo by Paco Freire / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) *** Local Caption *** 54420971

THE US State Department has upgraded its travel warning level for Spain.

The country is now at risk level 2, out of a potential 4, with the latter being the most severe.

In an update on December 23, the government department warned tourists to ‘exercise increased caution in Spain due to terrorism and civil unrest.’

It adds: “Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Spain.

“Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, local government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, and other public areas.

“Demonstrations are common. They may take place in response to political or economic issues, on politically significant holidays, and during international events.”

It advised would be tourists to ‘avoid demonstrations and crowds’ and to ‘be aware of your surroundings when traveling to tourist locations and crowded public venues.’

It said visitors should ‘follow the instructions of local authorities’ and ‘monitor local media for breaking events’ and to ‘adjust plans based on new information.’

It follows a wave of ‘anti-tourism’ protests across popular holiday destinations this year, including the Canary Islands, Mallorca, Barcelona, Malaga, Sevilla and elsewhere.

Locals are fighting back against what they call an ‘excessive model’ which uses up resources and causes widespread pollution.

Many also blame the tourism industry for the country’s housing woes, with Airbnb-style properties flooding the market, sending rental and purchasing costs soaring.

Meanwhile, in July this year, the US naval base at Rota in Cadiz province announced it had ramped up its terror alert level amid fears that it could be targeted in a jihadist attack.

The Digital Confidencial website said precautions were increased in case there is a response to the arrival of an Anti-Missile Shield at the base.

Internet chatter was intercepted by the Pentagon including encrypted messages that specifically mentioned Rota.

ROTA NAVAL STATION

The possibility of a jihadist assault on Rota has been factored in for years following the 9/11 terror attack and the subsequent invasion by the US and other allied forces of Iraq.

Digital Confidencial reported that all areas at Rota introduced extra security, including the use of just one door to access buildings on the site.

Extra US personnel were set to be deployed in the area to monitor any possible terrorist threats.

America’s Department of Defence said that an antiterrorism training exercise was carried out at the base on June 11.

