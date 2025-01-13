Temperatures drop in Malaga this week as winter cold arrives

AFTER a balmy start to the year winter cold has come to stay in Malaga with falling temperatures this week.

According to the Spanish meteorological agency (Aemet) they will drop to just 4C.

Tomorrow, January 14, will see lows of 7C and highs of 15C, with strong wind in comparison to the rest of the week, sun and little chance of rain.

The next day will bring a cold streak, with lows of 4C and highs of 17C, followed by a warmer day on Thursday with highs of 19C and lows of 7C.

As we enter into the weekend, temperatures will become more stable with lows of 8C on Friday and Saturday, with highs of 19C.

However, the weekend will also see clouds coming in, getting heavier on Sunday for a grey, calm day.