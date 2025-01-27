Fresh clean and modern: The 4 All Fitness Gym in La Cala de Mijas takes a new look at keeping fit

FORGET the image of an old-style gym with muscle men pumping iron… because that’s not the concept behind the 4 All Fitness Gym in La Cala de Mijas.

When you walk in, you see a brand new, fresh, clean, and modern set-up aimed at all ages.

The 500m2 centre’s white decor gives the impression of light and space, helping to create a special atmosphere clearly seen by all the happy faces!

Opened just six months ago, it is the brainchild of husband and wife team Niklas and Katja Andersson.

They opted for a fresh start here after living in their native Sweden.

Niklas, with 30 years under his belt in martial arts and fitness training, said: “We wanted to move to a warmer country and experience a different culture.

“It’s always been our passion to help and work with people,” he added.

What surprised the couple was the lack of gyms here with only around 30 covering the area

“It’s like going back 20 years,” said Niklas. “Back home a Swedish town would have around 40 such centres.”

The enthusiasm for the new project is clear to see and the couple’s mission is to boost fitness among all ages.

“Our centre is for everybody as we offer elite training as well as sessions for pensioners,” explained Niklas. “The gym experience should be fun and we keep things personal as we get to know all of our clients who have become friends with our staff.

“We want people to enjoy the atmosphere and it’s lovely to see customers forging bonds with each other,” he added.

Getting seniors involved has become an instant success as people are taught how to train and use their bodies properly which will help in say walking to the shops or having a round of golf. .

“Keeping groups to a maximum of 10 people also means that whether they are seniors or learning martial arts, everybody feels they are in it together,” Niklas enthused.

Ultimately, he and Katja wanted something ‘high-end and excellent space’, which anybody can enjoy with ‘a personal touch’.

They’ve achieved that aim in a very short space of time.

More information: info@4allfitness.es, visit 4allfitness.es

Calle Cartama 29, La Cala de Mijas