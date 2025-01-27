27 Jan, 2025
27 Jan, 2025 @ 11:25
Take it to the Max: Elevating welless with beachfront Reformer Pilates, rooftop CrossFit and Les Mills Classes

CELEBRATING its fifth anniversary, Max Fitness Gym, located atop the scenic Max Beach complex,  invites you to a unique workout experience that combines breathtaking ocean views with  cutting-edge fitness facilities. As a Reebok functional gym, it provides the latest in Reebok  technology and equipment, aligning with the brand’s global reputation for advancing human  movement and fitness innovation. 

A standout feature at Max Fitness Gym is the newly introduced outdoor training area on the  roof, aptly named “MAX OUT.” This innovative space allows members to engage in cross training and yoga in the fresh air, offering a tranquil escape that elevates the workout  experience beyond the traditional gym environment. With stunning views of the beach and  horizon, MAX OUT perfectly blends fitness with nature, making it a centerpiece of the gym’s  offerings. 

Inside, the gym features a wide range of facilities catering to all aspects of physical fitness,  from high-intensity functional training to strength training and indoor cycling. The functional  training area offers a dynamic mix of high-energy workouts that incorporate everyday  movements with military-style exercises. Equipped with cross-fit rigs, boxing gear, ropes,  heavy weights, and training balls, it encourages you to add variety to your fitness routine,  making exercise both fun and effective. 

Strength training enthusiasts have access to specialized zones equipped for powerlifting and  Olympic-style weightlifting. Exercises like the snatch, clean and jerk, squat, bench press, and  deadlift are supported by Reebok’s superior lifting equipment, featuring sturdy bars and  precision-engineered platforms for an unrivaled training experience. 

Indoor cycling takes a technological leap forward with the Johnny G Bike, which simulates the  resistance and feel of road cycling. Its electronically-controlled magnetic system and cockpit style console offer a high-tech cycling experience. The bike generates its own power and  connects via Bluetooth to various training apps, including Max Fitness’s new personal app,  enhancing your indoor cycling sessions. 

Max Fitness also excels in personal training, with a diverse team of in-house experts  specializing in areas such as bodybuilding, weightlifting, running, and nutrition. The addition of  a comprehensive nutrition and diet service complements the physical training, ensuring a  holistic approach to fitness. 

At Max Fitness Gym, your workout is not just about physical exercise; it’s about enhancing  your overall wellbeing in an inspiring environment. Whether you’re lifting weights, cycling, or  practicing yoga against the backdrop of the beach at MAX OUT, Max Fitness offers a space  where fitness goals are reached with an innovative and motivating setup. Join us and elevate  your fitness journey to new heights at Max Fitness Gym, where every visit motivates and  excels.

More information: +34 952 931 627 or visit www.maxfitnessgym.es

