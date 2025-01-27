WATCH: Costa del Sol on yellow alert as Storm Herminia brings gale-force winds and heavy rains

The Costa del Sol has been placed under a yellow weather warning as Storm Herminia batters southern Spain with gale-force winds of up to 90 kmh and heavy rainfall.

Popular destinations including Estepona and the surrounding mountains have already recorded significant downpours, with Sierra Bermeja receiving nearly 24mm since Sunday night.

The Spanish meteorological agency AEMET has issued yellow warnings for the entire Malaga coastline, with western winds expected to reach Gale Force 7 and waves of up to three metres forecast until 8pm today.

READ MORE: Storm Eowyn brings warnings of strong winds and widespread rain for most of Spain

The Costa del Sol is under a yellow alert for heavy rains and strong winds

Storm Herminia has already caused the cancellation of the first of Monday’s ferries between the ports of Tarifa and Tangier in Morocco.

However, the storm brings welcome relief to the drought-stricken region, with the La Concepción reservoir, which supplies much of the Costa del Sol, already receiving beneficial rainfall.

READ MORE: Earthquake strikes in Spain’s Malaga yet again

?Hoy llega lo peor de la borrasca Herminia



?Imprudencia extrema en pleno temporal



?Una joven se encarama a un árbol de 10 metros en Santander



16 comunidades en aviso por viento, olas, lluvia o nieve#Mañaneros27Ehttps://t.co/CfpoB4och9 pic.twitter.com/haA7MmwKkG — Mañaneros (@MananerosTVE) January 27, 2025

Collection points at Guadalmina and Guadalmansa have recorded around 10mm, all of which will help replenish critical water reserves.

Other areas experiencing substantial rainfall include the expatriate favourite Ojen, with 15mm, and the picturesque Genal River valley near Jubrique, recording 14.5mm.

27/01 10:42 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en Andalucía. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx naranja. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 10:42 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/dF0CCB8ckK https://t.co/BJSgXu6yfq — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) January 27, 2025

The Serrania de Ronda, one of Spain’s most popular inland destinations, is particularly affected by the high winds, with sustained speeds of 80 kmh and gusts potentially reaching 90 kmh until 9pm tonight.

Meteorologists predict the storm system will extend across the entire Malaga province in the coming hours, including the provincial capital, potentially affecting travel and outdoor activities.

READ MORE: A beer economy: Heineken claims to have contributed €5 billion to Spain’s booming GDP figures

The yellow weather warnings for both wind and coastal conditions remain in place throughout Monday, with authorities advising residents and visitors to exercise caution, particularly in coastal and mountainous areas.