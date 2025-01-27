27 Jan, 2025
27 Jan, 2025 @ 11:24
WATCH: Costa del Sol on yellow alert as Storm Herminia brings gale-force winds and heavy rains

The Costa del Sol has been placed under a yellow weather warning as Storm Herminia batters southern Spain with gale-force winds of up to 90 kmh and heavy rainfall.

Popular destinations including Estepona and the surrounding mountains have already recorded significant downpours, with Sierra Bermeja receiving nearly 24mm since Sunday night.

The Spanish meteorological agency AEMET has issued yellow warnings for the entire Malaga coastline, with western winds expected to reach Gale Force 7 and waves of up to three metres forecast until 8pm today.

The Costa del Sol is under a yellow alert for heavy rains and strong winds

Storm Herminia has already caused the cancellation of the first of Monday’s ferries between the ports of Tarifa and Tangier in Morocco.

However, the storm brings welcome relief to the drought-stricken region, with the La Concepción reservoir, which supplies much of the Costa del Sol, already receiving beneficial rainfall.

Collection points at Guadalmina and Guadalmansa have recorded around 10mm, all of which will help replenish critical water reserves.

Other areas experiencing substantial rainfall include the expatriate favourite Ojen, with 15mm, and the picturesque Genal River valley near Jubrique, recording 14.5mm.

The Serrania de Ronda, one of Spain’s most popular inland destinations, is particularly affected by the high winds, with sustained speeds of 80 kmh and gusts potentially reaching 90 kmh until 9pm tonight.

Meteorologists predict the storm system will extend across the entire Malaga province in the coming hours, including the provincial capital, potentially affecting travel and outdoor activities.

The yellow weather warnings for both wind and coastal conditions remain in place throughout Monday, with authorities advising residents and visitors to exercise caution, particularly in coastal and mountainous areas.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

