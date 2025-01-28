Spain’s unemployment rate falls to lowest total for over 16 years as more women find jobs

SPAIN’S unemployment rate fell to its lowest figure since 2008 according to fourth-quarter details from last year.

The National Statistics Institute(INE) released data on Tuesday that showed the rate between October and December 2024 was at 10.6%- down from 11.2% in the previous three months.

The INE said it was the lowest quarterly level since the second quarter of 2008, when it stood at 10.3%.

Spain added 468,000 net jobs last year, with more than 90% of them in the service sector, as tourism had a record year.

Most of the new jobs were created by the private sector, with 453,500 positions- nearly 97% of the total.

According to Economy Ministry, the reduction in unemployment has been especially significant among women, with a decrease of 167,000 people in 2024.

Meanwhile, the number of employed reached a new record, standing at 21.8 million people.

The number of households with everybody out of work fell by 94,700 and the number of households with all members employed increased by 249,900.

Employment rose in all regions, except in the Basque Country (where 4.2% of jobs were lost in 2024); Murcia, with a cut in the number of workers of almost 1% and Extremadura (-0.2%).

On the other hand, Asturias had an annual increase of 8.5%; the Balearic Islands, with 5.8% more workers than a year earlier; and Ceuta, with a dramatic increase of 17%.