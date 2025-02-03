Picturesque village in Malaga with homes from just €35,000 is seeking new residents

A PICTURESQUE village in Malaga is seeking new residents as a part of a depopulation initiative.

Alfarnate, some 55km from Malaga airport, boasts rolling green hills and homes from just €35,000 – or €250 per month to rent.

But like many towns in Spain, it has seen its population dwindle after younger generations moved to bigger cities for work.

LUSH: Alfarnate is surrounded by panoramic views.

Photo: andalucia.org

For this reason, it has now joined the Holapueblo initiative.

The project is part of a broader nationwide strategy to combat depopulation in rural Spain, a growing concern in many small municipalities.

Holapueblo promotes the economic and social benefits of rural living to encourage people from more populated areas to relocate.

The initiative is backed by Redeia, IKEA, and AlmaNatura, and includes 100 municipalities with fewer than 5,000 residents.

Through Holapueblo, villages like Alfarnate gain visibility, showcasing opportunities that might otherwise go unnoticed.

One of Alfarnate’s biggest draws is its affordable housing.

Rental prices range from €250 to €300 per month, while homes are available for purchase starting at €35,000.

Additionally, 27 houses with storage space and garages are on the market from €75,000.

While Alfarnate once relied primarily on agriculture, its economy has since diversified, offering various entrepreneurial opportunities.

According to Mayor Juan Jesús Gallardo, the town’s tourism sector is particularly attractive.

He highlights Alfarnate’s stunning natural scenery, rich cultural heritage, and ongoing local development as key factors that make it an ideal place for business ventures.

Mirador Gran Senda de Malaga.

Photo: andalucia.org

Located just 55 kilometers from Málaga, Alfarnate sits in a valley surrounded by limestone mountains, offering breathtaking panoramic views and numerous hiking trails.

New residents can also benefit from financial aid programs, including subsidies for children’s schooling and rental assistance.