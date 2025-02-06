6 Feb, 2025
French tourist is carried to safety by police in Tenerife following harrowing mugging attack

A policeman carries the French victim to safety (credit: Policia Local)

LAST night, criminal gang members attacked a French tourist in the south-west of Tenerife.

The tourist, who was on holiday in Las Galletas near Arona, was ambushed by a group known to control the coastal stretch from Las Galletas to the Punta Rasca lighthouse. 

The attackers mugged him, leaving him nearly naked.

He managed to escape by running across rocky and rugged terrain, but the assailants took all his belongings – except for his wallet and personal documents. 

With no means of communication, he was forced to spend the night outdoors.

At sunrise, he was finally able to contact the local police and report the incident. 

However, his night-time ordeal had left him with severe foot injuries. 

As a result, when officers arrived, one of them had to carry him on his shoulders to safety.

Local residents have reported similar criminal activity in the area and are increasingly concerned for their safety, as well as that of visiting tourists. 

In response, authorities have advised Arona Town Council to install warning signs, while police emphasize the need for a coordinated effort to combat crime in the region.

Tom Ewart Smith

