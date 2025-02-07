7 Feb, 2025
7 Feb, 2025 @ 07:00
‘British’ man, 67, vanishes from expat haven in Alicante: Fears grow on day six of disappearance

AN urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing 67-year-old in Alicante.

Mark Russel Ward, was last seen on Saturday, February 1, in the area of San Fulgencio.

The town is situated in the Vega Baja region of Alicante province, which is hugely popular among the British expat community.

He is described as being slim and measuring 5ft tall, with blue eyes and is completely bald.

A missing persons poster has been issued by the Spanish database SOS Desaparecidos.

Anyone with information is urged to call either +34 649 952 957 or +34 644 712 806.

Laurence Dollimore

