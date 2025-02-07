7 Feb, 2025
7 Feb, 2025 @ 06:00
·
1 min read

Mystery as body of ‘half-naked man’ is found in a Jaen olive grove: Corpse is not of missing US cyclist

by
Jaen Olives

THE half-naked body of a man has been discovered in an olive grove in Andalucia.

The grisly find was made shortly before 10am on Thursday by the owner of the land.

The corpse was discovered in Ubeda, around an 80-minute drive from missing US cyclist Matt Opperman’s last known location.

The cases are unrelated, however, with the body in the olive grove belonging to someone aged around 30 – while the missing American expat is 50.

According to Cadena SER Ubeda, police believe the corpse could belong to a young man who has been missing since January 10.

He was found without documentation and with no apparent signs of violence. He was also half-dressed.

It is believed he had been dead for around 24 hours when the discovery was made.

His body has been transferred for an autopsy to establish the cause of death.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

