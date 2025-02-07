Mystery as body of ‘half-naked man’ is found in a Jaen olive grove: Corpse is not of missing US cyclist

THE half-naked body of a man has been discovered in an olive grove in Andalucia.

The grisly find was made shortly before 10am on Thursday by the owner of the land.

READ MORE: Fears for missing US cyclist who vanished from Andalucia two weeks ago

The corpse was discovered in Ubeda, around an 80-minute drive from missing US cyclist Matt Opperman’s last known location.

The cases are unrelated, however, with the body in the olive grove belonging to someone aged around 30 – while the missing American expat is 50.

According to Cadena SER Ubeda, police believe the corpse could belong to a young man who has been missing since January 10.

He was found without documentation and with no apparent signs of violence. He was also half-dressed.

It is believed he had been dead for around 24 hours when the discovery was made.

His body has been transferred for an autopsy to establish the cause of death.