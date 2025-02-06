Fears for missing US cyclist who vanished from Spain’s Andalucia two weeks ago

A DESPERATE search is underway for a missing American cyclist who vanished from Andalucia almost two weeks ago.

Matt Opperman (pictured above), 50, was last known to be in the area of Segura de la Sierra in Jaen.

His brother Marc Opperman told the Olive Press tonight: “His van was recently found near Castillo de Segura de La Sierra.

“He’s a regional competitive cyclist based out of Malaga, and is employed by Yeti Cycles.

“Around 500 regional responders are involved in the search of the mountains in that area.”

The athlete is a member of the SpainDh club and was in good physical health at the time of his disapearance.

Matt (pictured above) vanished on January 25 after driving his black Volkswagen van and bike (pictured) to a Jaen beauty spot

The expat has been living between Malaga and Jaen for some years and speaks fluent Spanish.

His family believe he took his black Volkswagen van to the Segura de la Sierra to enjoy some cycling.

His bike is a turquoise YETI e-bike model with an orange fork.

Loved ones are organising two big search parties this weekend and are asking for volunteers to join.

The first will start at 9am on Saturday, followed by another at 9am on Sunday, both starting at the ‘Era del Fustal-Peña del Olivar’ intersection.