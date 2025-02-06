6 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
6 Feb, 2025 @ 22:41
··
1 min read

Fears for missing US cyclist who vanished from Spain’s Andalucia two weeks ago

by

A DESPERATE search is underway for a missing American cyclist who vanished from Andalucia almost two weeks ago.

Matt Opperman (pictured above), 50, was last known to be in the area of Segura de la Sierra in Jaen.

His brother Marc Opperman told the Olive Press tonight: “His van was recently found near Castillo de Segura de La Sierra.

“He’s a regional competitive cyclist based out of Malaga, and is employed by Yeti Cycles.

“Around 500 regional responders are involved in the search of the mountains in that area.”

The athlete is a member of the SpainDh club and was in good physical health at the time of his disapearance.

Matt (pictured above) vanished on January 25 after driving his black Volkswagen van and bike (pictured) to a Jaen beauty spot

The expat has been living between Malaga and Jaen for some years and speaks fluent Spanish.

His family believe he took his black Volkswagen van to the Segura de la Sierra to enjoy some cycling.

His bike is a turquoise YETI e-bike model with an orange fork.

Loved ones are organising two big search parties this weekend and are asking for volunteers to join.

The first will start at 9am on Saturday, followed by another at 9am on Sunday, both starting at the ‘Era del Fustal-Peña del Olivar’ intersection.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Refugee who was shot in the eye while trying to reach Spain files complaint to the UN

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop