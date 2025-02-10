10 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
10 Feb, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Nueva Andalucia with pool garage – € 349,000

by
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Nueva Andalucia with pool garage - € 349

Apartment Braha – Nueva Andalucia Privacy & Serenity, close to everything! Ideally located, 5 minutes from shops and restaurants, in a wooded complex with 3 swimming pools, we present to you this beautiful ground floor with 2 bedrooms. A living room with direct access to a spacious private terrace, a semi-open kitchen and 2 large bedrooms with wardrobes: one en suite with access to the terrace and another with an adjoining bathroom. This apartment is sold with a parking space. Ground Floor Apartment, Nueva Andalucía, Costa del Sol. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Built 95 m², Terrace 45 m²…. See full property details

Apartment

Nueva Andalucia, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 349,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Nueva Andalucia with pool garage - € 349,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

„LEGENDÄRER“ SCHWARZER TEUFELSFISCH ERSTMALS NAHE EINEM FERIENORT IN SPANIEN GEFILMT

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop