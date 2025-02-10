2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Nueva Andalucia with pool garage – € 349,000

Apartment Braha – Nueva Andalucia Privacy & Serenity, close to everything! Ideally located, 5 minutes from shops and restaurants, in a wooded complex with 3 swimming pools, we present to you this beautiful ground floor with 2 bedrooms. A living room with direct access to a spacious private terrace, a semi-open kitchen and 2 large bedrooms with wardrobes: one en suite with access to the terrace and another with an adjoining bathroom. This apartment is sold with a parking space. Ground Floor Apartment, Nueva Andalucía, Costa del Sol. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Built 95 m², Terrace 45 m²…. See full property details

Apartment

Nueva Andalucia, Málaga

2 beds 2 baths

€ 349,000