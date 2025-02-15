15 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
15 Feb, 2025 @ 13:02
··
1 min read

Watch: Spaniard living in the US flies to Barcelona for dental treatment and saves THOUSANDS in medical bills

by

A SPANIARD living in the US has flown to Barcelona to receive emergency dental treatment and he has saved THOUSANDS in the process. 

David (@playdabeat), an architect living in New York, found Barcelona was the cheapest option after considering Colombia and Mexico. 

He bought his tickets to the Catalan capital just five hours before the flight was due to take off.

Although it ‘wasn’t cheap’ he says that at €428 return, the cost of the flight was much less than paying for treatment in the USA. 

Once in Barcelona, he had three back to back appointments with an operation, costing a total of €333.

He was diagnosed with nerve cell necrosis as a result of an infection. 

Then, David underwent four tooth reconstructions, totalling €361 at what appears to be a Vitaldent clinic. 

He still has a couple of tweaks left over but says he will go to Puerto Rico next time. 

Overall, the journey and treatment cost him  €1123 compared to the €4200 he would have paid in New York. By flying to Spain, he saved at least €3065.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

The sweet treat that can help you live to 100, according to leading nutritionist

Latest from Barcelona

Go toTop