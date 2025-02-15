Watch: Spaniard living in the US flies to Barcelona for dental treatment and saves THOUSANDS in medical bills

A SPANIARD living in the US has flown to Barcelona to receive emergency dental treatment and he has saved THOUSANDS in the process.

David (@playdabeat), an architect living in New York, found Barcelona was the cheapest option after considering Colombia and Mexico.

He bought his tickets to the Catalan capital just five hours before the flight was due to take off.

Although it ‘wasn’t cheap’ he says that at €428 return, the cost of the flight was much less than paying for treatment in the USA.

Once in Barcelona, he had three back to back appointments with an operation, costing a total of €333.

He was diagnosed with nerve cell necrosis as a result of an infection.

Then, David underwent four tooth reconstructions, totalling €361 at what appears to be a Vitaldent clinic.

He still has a couple of tweaks left over but says he will go to Puerto Rico next time.

Overall, the journey and treatment cost him €1123 compared to the €4200 he would have paid in New York. By flying to Spain, he saved at least €3065.