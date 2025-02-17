Jet2 flight from Spain to UK makes emergency landing after passenger in his 70s dies mid-flight

A PASSENGER has died after suffering a medical emergency during a Jet2 flight from Spain to the UK.

The tragic incident took place mid-air last Friday, during flight LS676 from Tenerife to Nottingham.

The aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in Spain when the passenger, said to have been in his 70s, became suddenly unwell.

The nationality of the man, who was pronounced dead upon landing, has not been revealed.

Cabin crew did their best to provide aid to the individual while a paramedics team was waiting on the tarmac following the emergency landing, however they could do little more than confirm his passing.

The evening flight was diverted to Santiago-Rosalia de Castro Airport in the northern region of Galicia.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has not commented on the incident.

A Jet2 spokesperson said: “We can confirm that flight LS676 from Tenerife to East Midlands Airport diverted to Santiago de Compostela on Friday 14th February due to a customer requiring urgent medical attention.

“Sadly, we can confirm that the customer has passed away and we would like to extend our deepest sympathies to their family and friends at this difficult time.”