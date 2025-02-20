Revealed: How immigrants are helping repopulate ‘abandoned’ parts of Spain

THE fight against rural depopulation in Spain is taking a positive turn with a rising number of immigrants choosing to find work in ‘quiet’ areas.

Cheaper housing is said to be an important factor as well as a more laidback lifestyle compared to the big cities and towns.

The latest figures from the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, showed workers from outside Spain rising by 8% in the 12 months leading up to January 2025- a 211,000 increase.

READ MORE:

QUIET RURAL SPOT

The rise is even more significant in rural areas- sometimes known as ‘Empty Spain’- where the percentage hike comes in at 12.36%.

The ministry says there are currently 2.84 million people born outside Spain that are employed, accounting for 13.8% of the workforce which is 0.6% more than over a year ago.

Two provinces in Andalucia with depopulation issues have the standout figures for 2024.

Jaen province saw foreign workers shoot up 57.24% while Cordoba recorded a 21.56% rise.

The north-west of Spain has seen numbers rise by 17.95% in Asturias, 14.73% in Galicia, 13.94% in Castilla y Leon and 13.78% in Cantabria.

The four regions with the highest number of non-Spanish workers are unsurprisingly the four most populated areas.

Catalunya comes top with 660,251 foreign employees, followed by Madrid (598,205), Andalucia (358,525) and the Valencian Community (333,248).

The government claims that work conditions for foreigners has experienced a ‘notable improvement’, with a ‘significant’ increase in permanent contracts after changes to employment laws.

Ramon Pradera, founder of the platform ‘Vente a vivir a un pueblo'(Come and live in a village) says interest in moving to small communities is ‘very high’, especially among arrivals from South America who already speak Spanish and can integrate more easily.

Initiatives to revitalise rural areas and offer new opportunities have benefited both local residents and newcomers.

Pradera added that foreigners are also wanting to take advantage of cheaper housing and in many cases, a better quality of life.