4 bedroom Villa for sale in Aljaraque with garage – € 450,000

With endless views over the Bellavista Club golf course. And at the foot of the tee of hole 15, this house is located. A unique home where the gaze is lost among all possible shades of green and blue, through any of the windows and terraces that open up to and overlook the garden. The ideal orientation of each of its rooms provides a natural light source throughout the house. In the heart of winter, when the days are short and cold, there is nothing better than being at home. Arriving, taking off our shoes, sitting in our favorite armchair, savoring a good cup of coffee or tea, and feeling… See full property details

Villa

Aljaraque, Huelva

4 beds 3 baths

€ 450,000