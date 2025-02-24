Outrage in Tenerife as mother and son are forced to live in car after squatters seize their home

A MOTHER and son have been forced to live in their car in Tenerife after squatters took over their home, prompting outrage from locals.

La Laguna, Tenerife, has erupted in controversy after a mother, 62, and her disabled son, 35 have been forced to live in their car.

The pair were granted social housing but it was taken over by squatters before they moved in.

Located on the Rosario motorway, the mother arrived at the facility along with a worker in January.

However, when they arrived they realised there were already people inside who had bypassed the ‘anti squatting’ door.

The victim, an unemployed woman with minimum benefits, says the ordeal has been ‘very difficult’.

Luckily, the Canarian Housing Institute (Icavi) and Visocan (Canarian council housing association) have found another home for the family.

While the mother has expressed her gratitude, she says she still feels ‘unsafe’ after spending so much time on the streets.

She was originally granted housing in November, with a Christmas move in date.

However, she didn’t get the green light to move in until January, when she discovered the squatters.

Visocan has assured they ‘do all they can’ to ensure such situations do not occur.

The woman found herself in this precarious position after being scammed while trying to buy a flat in the Barranco Grande area.

Since June, she has been roaming the streets and looking for help wherever she can.

“I can’t spend any longer in my car,” she told El Dia. “I feel like a piece of rubbish on the street. It’s too much for one person, I just want a place to call home and return to my normal life”