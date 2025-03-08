Storm Jana blasts Spain: Majority of country is placed on alert for severe rain and winds

THE majority of Spain is on alert today as Storm Jana continues to bring heavy rain, storms and strong winds.

State weather agency has placed almost the entire southern region of Andalucia on either a yellow or orange alert today (Saturday).

Large swathes of central and northern Spain – plus the western coast of Mallorca – are also under advisory for rain and severe winds which could exceed 90km/hr in some areas.

While much of Valencia and the entire Costa Blanca have avoided being placed on a warning, the regions will still see some showers today, particularly during the morning and late afternoon.

On a yellow warning in the south are the Costa del Sol, the whole of Sevilla province, Cordoba province, western Granada province and parts of Cadiz and Huelva, with up to 80mm of rain expected to fall over a 12-hour period.

Meanwhile, Ronda, the western coast of Cadiz and coastal Huelva are all on a more serious orange alert, with up to 30mm of rain set to fall within an hour.

The weather alerts begin at different times in each province or affected zone, but all are in place until 11.59pm.

It is the second wet weekend in a row for Spain, and the deluge is not expected to stop any time soon.

According to multiple forecasts, the cloudy, rainy conditions are expected to continue across much of the peninsula well into next week.

In Marbella, for example, it is expected to rain almost every day for next eight days.

It comes after dramatic scenes of flooding across the country this week, including in the Canary Islands, Jerez in Cadiz, Valencia and Malaga.