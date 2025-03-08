Watch: Storm Jana sparks travel chaos on Spain’s Costa del Sol as landslides close roads and flights are diverted

STORM Jana is wreaking havoc on the Costa del Sol today with multiple landslides causing several road closures.

Videos shared online also show hail and rain lashing down in Benalmadena, with one local comparing his balcony view to ‘Silent Hill’, due to extreme fog causing extremely low visibility.

It comes after at least five flights were diverted from landing at Malaga airport this morning, amid gusts of up to 70km/hr.

One landslide took place on the A-397 road connecting San Pedro de Alcantara (Marbella) with Ronda.

Footage recorded by motorists shows huge boulders and trees strewn across the road, which has been sealed off to drivers in both directions.

Bienvenidos a Silent Hill!! Que me gusta este tiempo!!! pic.twitter.com/4sSb17RPLc — Er pirbu (@ErPirbu) March 8, 2025

State weather agency has placed almost the entire southern region of Andalucia on either a yellow or orange alert today (Saturday).

Large swathes of central and northern Spain – plus the western coast of Mallorca – are also under advisory for rain and severe winds which could exceed 90km/hr in some areas.

While much of Valencia and the entire Costa Blanca have avoided being placed on a warning, the regions will still see some showers today, particularly during the morning and late afternoon.

On a yellow warning in the south are the Costa del Sol, the whole of Sevilla province, Cordoba province, western Granada province and parts of Cadiz and Huelva, with up to 80mm of rain expected to fall over a 12-hour period.

Meanwhile, Ronda, the western coast of Cadiz and coastal Huelva are all on a more serious orange alert, with up to 30mm of rain set to fall within an hour.

The weather alerts begin at different times in each province or affected zone, but all are in place until 11.59pm.

It is the second wet weekend in a row for Spain, and the deluge is not expected to stop any time soon.

According to multiple forecasts, the cloudy, rainy conditions are expected to continue across much of the peninsula well into next week.

In Marbella, for example, it is expected to rain almost every day for next eight days.

It comes after dramatic scenes of flooding across the country this week, including in the Canary Islands, Jerez in Cadiz, Valencia and Malaga.