9 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
9 Mar, 2025 @ 13:10
·
1 min read

Bodies keep washing up on Spanish holiday island loved by Hollywood A-listers

by
Formentera, Balearic Islands

A SPANISH holiday island loved by A-listers has seen its fifth body wash ashore so far this year.

The corpse was found by a local on the Balearic Island of Formentera on Thursday, while walking along Llevant beach.

The Guardia Civil said it believes it is the body of man, a fact that will have to be determined at autopsy due to the advanced state of decomposition.

The force said it is likely a migrant who fell off a raft while sailing to Spain.

The body, which was still clothed, was found on the beach next to the Ses Salines Natural Park and is believed to have been in the sea for several weeks.

Many migrants disappear while making the treacherous journey from Algeria in North Africa to the Balearic Islands.

Most trips are made with hardly any security measures and in small boats with low-power engines.

It comes after three bodies washed up on Formentera in January.

On January 7, two corpses were found on Es Cavall d’en Borras beach. Eight days later, the body of a man appeared on sa Torreta beach, on the islet of s’Espalmador.

A fourth body was then found on s’Alga beach on February 2.

Formentera is loved by the rich and famous and last summer hosted Leonardo DiCaprio and Toby Maguire, among a host of other stars.

They were seen leaving the Es Moli de Sal restaurant alongside their partners and friends. They were reportedly staying in Ibiza at a villa known as ‘Monterey’.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

KI-SATIRE „CORRUPTION ISLAND“: SPANIENS KONSERVATIVE LÖSEN DIPLOMATISCHE KRISE MIT DER DOMINIKANISCHEN REPUBLIK AUS

Next Story

KRISE IN MARBELLA: STÜRME SPÜLEN 20 % DES SANDS WEG, WÄHREND SICH INVASIVE ALGEN AUSBREITEN – NUR WOCHEN VOR BEGINN DER HOCHSAISON

Latest from Balearic Islands

Go toTop