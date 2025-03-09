Bodies keep washing up on Spanish holiday island loved by Hollywood A-listers

A SPANISH holiday island loved by A-listers has seen its fifth body wash ashore so far this year.

The corpse was found by a local on the Balearic Island of Formentera on Thursday, while walking along Llevant beach.

The Guardia Civil said it believes it is the body of man, a fact that will have to be determined at autopsy due to the advanced state of decomposition.

The force said it is likely a migrant who fell off a raft while sailing to Spain.

The body, which was still clothed, was found on the beach next to the Ses Salines Natural Park and is believed to have been in the sea for several weeks.

Many migrants disappear while making the treacherous journey from Algeria in North Africa to the Balearic Islands.

Most trips are made with hardly any security measures and in small boats with low-power engines.

It comes after three bodies washed up on Formentera in January.

On January 7, two corpses were found on Es Cavall d’en Borras beach. Eight days later, the body of a man appeared on sa Torreta beach, on the islet of s’Espalmador.

A fourth body was then found on s’Alga beach on February 2.

Formentera is loved by the rich and famous and last summer hosted Leonardo DiCaprio and Toby Maguire, among a host of other stars.

They were seen leaving the Es Moli de Sal restaurant alongside their partners and friends. They were reportedly staying in Ibiza at a villa known as ‘Monterey’.