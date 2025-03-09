Flush with luxury: The Olive Press gets a tour inside the home of the world’s most famous plumber Charlie Mullins

ENTERING through a massive wooden gate, I am greeted by a gleaming purple Rolls Royce Dawn and a navy Bentley – both as flashy as you’d expect.

The striking vehicles sit in the driveway of the multi-million Costa del Sol villa owned by celebrity British plumber Charlie Mullins.

Often dubbed the ‘world’s richest plumber’ after selling his Pimlico Plumbing business for around €150 million in 2021, it is exciting to be getting a tour of his stunning new four storey escape in southern Spain.

I meet Charlie, now a classic British expat, sitting at his private bar adorned with retro signs inviting guests to unwind. He’s drinking champagne, naturally.

It sits off his airy open-plan kitchen and living room which carry contrasting light and dark tones.

Cream-coloured chairs and sofas rest on a teal ceramic floor, facing a jet-black wall with a suitably massive TV.

In the corner, a glass kitchen island is flanked by multiple drink fridges, making it ideal for entertaining.

Down a corridor to the left, two luxurious guest rooms sit either side of a stairwell.

The beds are expansive – easily large enough for three or four people – each room equipped with a large telly.

Curiously, Mullins has even placed baseball bats by the bedside tables, offering an unexpected touch of personal security.

En-suite bathrooms boast illuminated mirrors, black-bottomed bathtubs, spacious showers, and stacks of plush purple towels.

And yes, I checked – no faults in the Pimlico founder’s tap quality. And one must assume there are u-bends.

As I was taken down to the bottom floor, I was introduced to an assortment of his prize collections and toys.

The ‘games’ room is fitted with a purple-carpeted pool table, a darts board, various signed football shirts (including Lionel Messi’s), a colourful piano, an imprint of Muhammad Ali’s hand, David Bowie records, and, appropriately, Mullins’ own OBE medal.

Mullins’ grand master suite appropriately sits at the top and opens onto a terrace fit for royalty, offering sweeping views of the Med, with Gibraltar and Morocco visible on the horizon.

Another pair of baseball bats rest beside his bed – definitely a theme.

A black, glass ladder leads to the top floor’s outdoor lounge area, furnished with plush seating perfect for sipping sunset drinks with friends and family.

I expected to find a helicopter, but perhaps he’d prefer to use those baseball bats if in need of a sharp exit.