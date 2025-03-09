9 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
9 Mar, 2025 @ 15:00
···
1 min read

Flush with luxury: The Olive Press gets a tour inside the home of the world’s most famous plumber Charlie Mullins

by

ENTERING through a massive wooden gate, I am greeted by a gleaming purple Rolls Royce Dawn and a navy Bentley – both as flashy as you’d expect. 

The striking vehicles sit in the driveway of the multi-million Costa del Sol villa owned by celebrity British plumber Charlie Mullins.

Often dubbed the ‘world’s richest plumber’ after selling his Pimlico Plumbing business for around €150 million in 2021, it is exciting to be getting a tour of his stunning new four storey escape in southern Spain.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Inside Charlie Mullins’ Marbella mansion as Britain’s richest plumber reveals why he loves life in Spain

I meet Charlie, now a classic British expat, sitting at his private bar adorned with retro signs inviting guests to unwind. He’s drinking champagne, naturally.

It sits off his airy open-plan kitchen and living room which carry contrasting light and dark tones. 

Cream-coloured chairs and sofas rest on a teal ceramic floor, facing a jet-black wall with a suitably massive TV. 

In the corner, a glass kitchen island is flanked by multiple drink fridges, making it ideal for entertaining.

Down a corridor to the left, two luxurious guest rooms sit either side of a stairwell. 

The beds are expansive – easily large enough for three or four people – each room equipped with a large telly. 

Curiously, Mullins has even placed baseball bats by the bedside tables, offering an unexpected touch of personal security. 

En-suite bathrooms boast illuminated mirrors, black-bottomed bathtubs, spacious showers, and stacks of plush purple towels. 

And yes, I checked – no faults in the Pimlico founder’s tap quality. And one must assume there are u-bends.

As I was taken down to the bottom floor, I was introduced to an assortment of his prize collections and toys. 

The ‘games’ room is fitted with a purple-carpeted pool table, a darts board, various signed football shirts (including Lionel Messi’s), a colourful piano, an imprint of Muhammad Ali’s hand, David Bowie records, and, appropriately, Mullins’ own OBE medal. 

Mullins’ grand master suite appropriately sits at the top and opens onto a terrace fit for royalty, offering sweeping views of the Med, with Gibraltar and Morocco visible on the horizon. 

Another pair of baseball bats rest beside his bed – definitely a theme.

A black, glass ladder leads to the top floor’s outdoor lounge area, furnished with plush seating perfect for sipping sunset drinks with friends and family.

I expected to find a helicopter, but perhaps he’d prefer to use those baseball bats if in need of a sharp exit.

Tags:

Related Articles

Tom Ewart Smith

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Storm Jana latest in Spain: Man missing in Murcia, snow in Madrid and Costa del Sol on alert for rain

Next Story

Mummified headless body found on Costa del Sol beach is NOT of missing US banker Grant Barr, say family – as more details emerge

Latest from Celebrity

Go toTop