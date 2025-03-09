Storm Jana latest in Spain: Man missing in Murcia, snow in Madrid and Costa del Sol on alert for rain

STORM Jana is still being felt across Spain today with multiple areas on alert for heavy rain and snow.

In Murcia, authorities are desperately searching for a man who was last seen ‘shouting for help’ in the Segura River on Saturday.

In Andalucia, state weather agency Aemet has issued several yellow alerts for heavy rain.

The areas include the majority of Sevilla province, the entire Costa del Sol, Ronda, Cadiz province and the coast of Huelva.

The alerts are in place until 11.59pm tonight, with up to 40mm of rain forecast to fall over a 12-hour period.

In Granada, a yellow warning is in place for heavy snow in the Alpujarras and Sierra Nevada, with up to 5cm of the white stuff to fall over 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the A-397 road connecting Ronda with San Pedro de Alcantara (Marbella) remains closed off due to yesterday’s landslide (pictured above left) – and it could take nine months to clear and repair.

Rotura del puenteque une Villares de Jadraque y Zarzuela, en #Guadalajara pic.twitter.com/3Z3xxBs579 — Julio Martinez García (@martinezgajulio) March 8, 2025

La borrasca Jana mantiene aún en alerta varias comunidades.



En aquellas donde se ha desactivado, se sigue de cerca el estado de los ríos por la acumulación de nieve caída.



Manuel Chamorro nos explica la situación de Madrid.#Canal24Horas



? https://t.co/0Ix6dDsBAd pic.twitter.com/aKrLA6qlVw — RTVE Noticias (@rtvenoticias) March 9, 2025

A total of five roads have been closed in Madrid, another four in Andalucia and two in Extremadura.

In Guadalajara, the Zarzuela de Jadraque bridge has been broken in half due to a surge in the river flow.

Many streams have overflown across Spain, including the Jarama and Guadarrama rivers in Madrid, plus the Llobregat, Congost, Besos and Ter rivers in Cataluña.