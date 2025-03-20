Club shut down in Madrid after police discover drug den and exotic shark

A MADRID smoker’s club has been shut down for selling drugs and keeping an exotic shark in a fish tank.

Some three people have been arrested for crimes against public health after the San Blas-Canillejas locale was discovered to be a point of sale for hashish and marihuana.

FISHY: Police discovered a shark illegally kept in the smoker’s club.

PHOTO: Cordon Press

The investigation began on January 17 after agents noticed an ‘unusual’ amount of people going in and out of the establishment.

On March 13, police raided the property, arresting two men and a woman and seizing over 400 grams of drugs.

They also found over €1,300 in cash, a vehicle, measuring equipment and a small shark kept illegally in an aquarium.