‘Ten seconds later it would’ve been our turn’: Witnesses recount horror of shooting in Spain’s Malaga ‘as children were leaving school’

GUNSHOTS broke the quiet in the Malaga district of Carretera de Cadiz at around 6pm on Wednesday. The suspect is still on the run.



Four people were injured in the shooting, but their lives are no longer in danger. The incident took place next to a school, with many children present in the area.



Young Alfredo saw what happened from a very close distance.



“Two men were arguing, and suddenly we saw that one of them pulled out a pistol. Without hesitation, he fired multiple shots and he ran away,” the young man told Spanish newspaper Malaga Hoy.

Police were on the scene quickly

Before the shots rang, someone reportedly yelled: “So this is what we’re going to do? Between all the children?”



“It looked like a scene out of a movie. Ten seconds later and it would’ve been our turn,” Alfredo said.

The shooter most likely had a companion, as he was able to hop on a scooter to make a quick exit, according to witness statements.



People in the neighbourhood are certainly not used to shootings in the area, but it’s not the first time that it has occurred there.

“It was a matter of seconds,” says the worker of a clinic close to where the shooting took place.



“We immediately rushed to close the doors to protect the people inside our building.”



Another witness was sitting in his apartment when he was alarmed by the sights and sounds of people running away – “even the masons of a nearby construction site”.



The 37-year old man with whom the suspect was arguing has gunshots in his arm and elbow. He is now recovering in hospital.

A 73-year old man who was walking in the area got shot in the chest, perforating his lung. His life is no longer in danger.



Two other men, who were working in a building nearby, were also hit. One in the thigh and the other in the abdomen area. They have been discharged from the hospital.