Spain braces for €15bn blow from Trump: Four out of five exports to the US face new tariffs

AROUND 80% of Spanish exports to the United States are expected to be affected by the new tariffs recently imposed by US President Donald Trump.

The tariffs, part of a broader trade policy targeting several countries, could have significant consequences for Spain’s economy.

Each year, Spain exports goods worth approximately €18.6 billion to the US.

Of that amount, about €14.9 billion falls under the categories now subject to increased tariffs, according to Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo.

These figures follow the announcement made last week by the White House, sparking concern among Spanish exporters and industry leaders.

Spanish Minister of Economy, Carlos Cuerpo

In response, the Spanish government has approved a decree that includes financial aid aimed at supporting sectors most impacted by the tariffs.



“We have put in place measures to protect our industries and workers,” said Minister Cuerpo, who added that discussions with other parliamentary groups have so far been ‘constructive’.

“We hope this spirit of cooperation will lead to the swift ratification of the decree,” he stated.

However, not all political parties are fully on board. The conservative Partido Popular (PP) has voiced criticism, calling the current measures ‘insufficient’ and pushing for amendments.



A PP executive said the party supports the idea in principle but believes ‘the decree still needs adjustments to be truly effective’.

Meanwhile, Junts, the pro-independence Catalan party, has declared its support for the decree.



A party representative emphasized that many Catalan businesses depend on trade with the US and would benefit from the relief package.

Despite these efforts, the overall impact of the tariffs on the Spanish economy remains uncertain.



Analysts warn that sectors such as agriculture, automotive parts, and technology – key components of Spain’s export portfolio – may face serious challenges in maintaining competitiveness in the US market.

A significant portion of Spain’s transatlantic trade is now under pressure, and businesses are anxiously awaiting further developments.