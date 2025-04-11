11 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
11 Apr, 2025 @ 15:04
·
1 min read

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) as a Key Tool in Postoperative Recovery

by

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) is an essential tool in postoperative recovery, especially for diabetic patients and smokers, who often face serious complications due to poor circulation and a weakened immune system. This therapy, based on inhaling pure oxygen in a pressurized environment, alters the body’s internal conditions, facilitating a faster and safer recovery after surgery.

One of the greatest benefits of HBOT is its ability to compensate for the poor microcirculation commonly found in these patients. The therapy enhances cellular oxygenation by allowing oxygen to reach affected areas more effectively, promoting the healing of damaged tissues. Additionally, HBOT strengthens the immune system by activating leukocytes and macrophages, reducing the risk of postoperative infections— a crucial factor for the success of any surgical procedure.

The team at the Centro Hiperbarico in Estepona

HBOT is also key in inflammation modulation, helping to prevent issues such as fibrosis and seroma formation, which is essential for the proper integration of grafts and other implants. Moreover, it improves skin healing, even in high-risk areas, by stimulating collagen production and promoting angiogenesis, the formation of new capillaries.

In cases like osteomyelitis, HBOT increases the amount of oxygen in the blood, improving tissue oxygenation even in areas with poor circulation. It also enhances the effectiveness of antibiotics and improves white blood cell function, facilitating the elimination of resistant bacteria while reducing inflammation and pain.

In summary, hyperbaric oxygen therapy offers multiple advantages in the postoperative recovery of diabetics and smokers, improving oxygenation, strengthening the immune system, and promoting effective wound healing.

Centro Hiperbárico | OXIGENACIÓN HIPERBÁRICA

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Pet detective: Missing tortoise’s mysterious return baffles Brit expat owner in Spain’s Costa del Sol

Latest from Health

Go toTop