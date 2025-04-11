Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) as a Key Tool in Postoperative Recovery

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) is an essential tool in postoperative recovery, especially for diabetic patients and smokers, who often face serious complications due to poor circulation and a weakened immune system. This therapy, based on inhaling pure oxygen in a pressurized environment, alters the body’s internal conditions, facilitating a faster and safer recovery after surgery.

One of the greatest benefits of HBOT is its ability to compensate for the poor microcirculation commonly found in these patients. The therapy enhances cellular oxygenation by allowing oxygen to reach affected areas more effectively, promoting the healing of damaged tissues. Additionally, HBOT strengthens the immune system by activating leukocytes and macrophages, reducing the risk of postoperative infections— a crucial factor for the success of any surgical procedure.

The team at the Centro Hiperbarico in Estepona

HBOT is also key in inflammation modulation, helping to prevent issues such as fibrosis and seroma formation, which is essential for the proper integration of grafts and other implants. Moreover, it improves skin healing, even in high-risk areas, by stimulating collagen production and promoting angiogenesis, the formation of new capillaries.

In cases like osteomyelitis, HBOT increases the amount of oxygen in the blood, improving tissue oxygenation even in areas with poor circulation. It also enhances the effectiveness of antibiotics and improves white blood cell function, facilitating the elimination of resistant bacteria while reducing inflammation and pain.

In summary, hyperbaric oxygen therapy offers multiple advantages in the postoperative recovery of diabetics and smokers, improving oxygenation, strengthening the immune system, and promoting effective wound healing.