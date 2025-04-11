Pet detective: Missing tortoise’s mysterious return baffles Brit expat owner in Spain’s Costa del Sol

THE mysterious disappearance – and sudden reappearance – of a tortoise in San Roque has left locals scratching their heads.

Tom the tortoise, a much-loved pet of English expat Paula Raccagna, vanished earlier this week from the garden of her home in San Roque Club, near Sotogrande.

Paula, who has cared for Tom for more than half a century, was left heartbroken.

“I’m devastated. I’ve had her for over 50 years and she’s an old lady,” Paula shared in an emotional social media post on Wednesday.

She suspected the tortoise had been stolen and appealed to the public for help, even sharing her contact number in hopes of any information.

But in a twist that could have been pulled from a detective novel, Tom returned the very next day – without explanation.

According to Paula’s friend Valerie Schultz, the elusive tortoise had only made it as far as a neighbouring garden, just three houses away.

But what makes the situation so curious is the complete lack of clues as to how she got there – or back.

“It’s very odd,” Valerie said. “Paula scoured every part of the garden and there are no holes.”

Paula later updated her followers with a second Facebook post: “Thank you everyone who’s shared and posted. Tom the tortoise has been found.”

Relieved friends and curious commenters flooded the post with congratulations – though many were still left wondering just how Tom managed her great escape, and her even greater return.

One thing’s for sure: Tom may be slow, but she certainly knows how to make an exit.