11 Apr, 2025
11 Apr, 2025 @ 14:30
Serial burglar back to jail in Gibraltar: Local man caught hours after robbing three businesses in one night

OCEAN VILLAGE NEW DEVELOPMENT ON THE ROCK OF GIBRALTAR .

A SERIAL burglar has been jailed for a spate of break-ins in businesses around Gibraltar.

Christian Baglietto, 47, of Prince Edward’s Road, appeared before the Magistrates’ Court this morning, facing charges related to incidents at licensed and retail premises in Ocean Village, Engineer Lane, and Turnbull’s Lane.?

He was sentenced to 10 weeks in prison following the burglaries, which occurred during the early hours of Wednesday, April 9. 

Burglar

Response Team officers identified and arrested Baglietto within hours of the incidents. 

Subsequent investigations by the Crime & Protective Services Division led to the search warrants at properties linked to him. 

After being interviewed under caution, Baglietto was charged and remanded in custody pending his court appearance.?

This is not Baglietto’s first run-in with the Royal Gibraltar Police. 

In October 2022, he was jailed for 14 weeks after pleading guilty to breaking into a bakery on Engineer Lane. 

Prior to that, in July 2021, he received a 16-week sentence for burglarising The Ship and a concurrent 12-week sentence for a burglary at The Muga Bar. ?

The RGP has urged business owners to remain vigilant and ensure their premises are securely locked and monitored, especially during nighttime hours.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

