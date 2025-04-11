Serial burglar back to jail in Gibraltar: Local man caught hours after robbing three businesses in one night

A SERIAL burglar has been jailed for a spate of break-ins in businesses around Gibraltar.

Christian Baglietto, 47, of Prince Edward’s Road, appeared before the Magistrates’ Court this morning, facing charges related to incidents at licensed and retail premises in Ocean Village, Engineer Lane, and Turnbull’s Lane.?

He was sentenced to 10 weeks in prison following the burglaries, which occurred during the early hours of Wednesday, April 9.

Response Team officers identified and arrested Baglietto within hours of the incidents.

Subsequent investigations by the Crime & Protective Services Division led to the search warrants at properties linked to him.

After being interviewed under caution, Baglietto was charged and remanded in custody pending his court appearance.?

This is not Baglietto’s first run-in with the Royal Gibraltar Police.

In October 2022, he was jailed for 14 weeks after pleading guilty to breaking into a bakery on Engineer Lane.

Prior to that, in July 2021, he received a 16-week sentence for burglarising The Ship and a concurrent 12-week sentence for a burglary at The Muga Bar. ?

The RGP has urged business owners to remain vigilant and ensure their premises are securely locked and monitored, especially during nighttime hours.