10 Apr, 2025
10 Apr, 2025 @ 10:08
‘Where’s the missing police Whatsapps?’ Gibraltar’s McGrail inquiry comes back with a bang

THE so-called McGrail inquiry reconvened yesterday to examine allegations of ‘a number of possible deletions’ of Whatsapp messages between senior Royal Gibraltar Police officers.

Seeing the familiar faces back in Gibraltar’s stately Garrison Library has been likened to ‘getting the band back together’ and a ‘mere exercise in transparency that won’t affect the chairman’s ultimate findings.’

But inquiry has reconvened to investigate the absence of messages on both the work and personal phones of then-Superintendent Paul Richards and Commissioner of Police Ian McGrail between the 30 April and 22 May, 2020.

The three week period covers the critical events that triggered McGrail’s early retirement and ultimately the inquiry itself.

READ MORE: MCGRAIL INQUIRY: Who is Gibraltar’s ‘grey man in the shadows’? Testimony from lead detective sheds further light on events leading up to police chief’s sudden retirement

Former Police Commissioner Ian McGrail arrives at the Garrison Library on day one of the inquiry’s brief return

Among the missing messages is the fateful one supposedly informing McGrail that Richardson had arrived at Hassans offices on the morning of May 12, 2020, with a search warrant for senior partner James Levy.

After the main hearings finished last June, the RGP made submissions of evidence in September, again in November, and even as late as 20 December, prompting lawyers representing the government and Hassans to call for the inquiry to reconvene.

In a session that heavily focused on data protection and information management of the Royal Gibraltar Police, current Assistant Commissioner Cathal Yeats and outgoing Commissioner Richard Ullger fielded the questions.

READ MORE: Gibraltar facing calls for a Conflicts of Interest Act as the McGrail Inquiry’s five-week public examination into the Rock’s inner workings draws to a close

Both men continually downplayed the importance of the Whatsapp messages in police procedures to explain why they had not been submitted in time – despite their clear importance to the inquiry when documenting interactions between senior government figures and Hassans lawyers.

Yeats admitted under questioning that the specific Whatsapp between Richardson and McGrail on May 12 had been lost. 

It was heard that data had been wiped from police mobile phones when Richardson and McGrail retired and handed in their devices ‘as standard’.

READ MORE: ‘No police in Gibraltar will ever investigate anyone powerful ever again’: Upcoming McGrail Report will have ‘chilling’ effect on new police chief

Another factor Yeats spoke of was the ‘transition from Samsung to iPhone devices in Nov 2020, which resulted in all Whatsapp data on the phones belonging to Commissioner Ullger and Richardson being lost.’

Both officers were keen to impress that almost all communications of significance would be done via emails stored on a server, reports or face-to-face briefings.

“This inquiry has taken Whatsapps to another level as if, [they] are the be all and end all of policing, when it isn’t the case,” Ullger said.

The hearing continues.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

