Why are the hats from Spain’s Semana Santa processions conical and are they linked to the KKK?

VISITORS to Spain during Easter week might gasp in horror when they see people in conical white hoods parading through the streets.

But while these capirotes bear an uncanny resemblance to the official headdress of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), they could hardly be further removed in meaning.

Instigated by the Spanish Inquisition, male and female convicts had to wear a yellow garment that covered their chest and back – the saco bendito, or ‘blessed robe’ – along with a cardboard cone whose colour alluded to the person’s sentence. Red, the colour of execution, brought the greatest shame of all.

Semana Santa – or Holy Week – is a major cultural event in Spain with rich traditions rooted in the country’s Catholic history

Over the years, however, capirote wearers extended the length of these punitive head pieces until they hid their faces entirely, granting anonymity. Drawn by its connotations of penitence, a cornerstone of Catholic dogma, Sevillan brotherhoods in the 1600s restored the capirote and from there it spread to other Spanish cities.

This is the usage that has come down to us today, as nazarenos, members of the cofradias Catholic brotherhoods which participate in the Semana Santa processions, wear them to emphasise their status as penitentes.

Though some 17th century Sevillan religious groups, such as the Brotherhood of San Juan de Letran, wore blunt-shaped capirotes, the cone has become the preferred form as the point is thought to bring the penitent closer to heaven.

Brotherhoods participate in Semana Santa processions in Sevilla, 2023.

Ramon Espejo / Cordon Press

So where does the KKK hat come from?

Compared to the Catholic capirote, the imposing KKK hood is relatively recent. Originally formed in 1865 following the American Civil War, the first KKK organisation was composed of Confederate war veterans who used insurgency tactics to fend off the ‘threat’ posed by ‘scalawag’ northerners.

During this period, their costumes ranged from ‘lavish gowns and headpieces with matching disguises for horses, to pieces of cheap cloth worn over the face’. There are even accounts of Klansmen being identified because onlookers realised that they were wearing their wife’s dress.

Among the cotton-stuffed horns, scarlet stockings, white gowns and other bizarre clothing items donned by these early Klansmen was the occasional pointed hat. However, this odd jumble of outfits did not constitute an official attire; and it was only in 1915, when the KKK rose again, that William J. Simmons introduced the uniform still worn by Klan members today.

A Klu Klux Klan ceremony dating back to the first half of the 20th century. Encyclopaedia Britannica

Though the capirote was a possible inspiration for the conical white hood, which likewise ensures anonymity and thus makes it difficult for Klansmen to be held accountable for their actions, there are other, more likely sources.

One of these is D. W. Griffith’s The Birth of a Nation (1915), a cinema adaptation of the 1905 novel The Clansman: A Historical Romance of the Ku Klux Klan, which depicted Klansmen in robes and pointed hoods. Other commentators, however, link the Klan’s outfit to ‘folk traditions of carnival, circus and minstrels’, as they do to many of their rituals and processions.

Whatever the exact origin of the KKK hood, be rest assured that this dark symbol did not inspire the Catholic custom of the capirote, as the latter far preceded the former.

So if you spot hooded and robed figures marching through the streets in Spain this week, don’t worry – they are only repenting their sins.